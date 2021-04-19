Everyone has been affected by cancer in one way or another. You may have a friend, family member, co-worker, or neighbor who has battled this deadly disease. You may also know that Relay For Life of Berkshire County is the yearly event where people come together to remember those we have lost to cancer while celebrating those who have survived the disease.

If you have never been to Relay before, you're missing out. At times there's this misconception that it must be a sad or depressing event. But, that's just what that assumption is...a misconception. While it's true that there are moments at the event that may be emotional, there's also plenty of fun to be had. There are games/contests, raffles, live music from some of the best bands in the Berkshires, magic shows, Zumba gatherings, delicious food from local vendors, even clogging at times.

Ray Gardino (a.k.a. 'Relay Ray') has been the Lead of the Berkshire event for the past several years and he truly puts his heart, soul and dedication into Relay. After interviewing Ray, I often wonder how he has time for anything else. He's that dedicated and it really shows.

As of this writing, this year's Relay event is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 & 18 at Guardian Life which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. Obviously things can change based on the pandemic situation but that is the current plan. Mark those dates on your calendar.

Some more immediate information you need to know is that Relay's kick-off event takes place this Tuesday (Apr. 20) at 7 pm and will be a virtual gathering. The kick-off event will be live via Zoom and you're encouraged to turn on your camera if you feel comfortable, as the group would love for this to be a truly interactive experience for all.

The kick-off will feature games, prizes, special guests and the latest on 2021's Relay plans. Ray will be hosting the event. This year's Relay theme will be 'Peace, Love & Relay.' So, dress up in your best '60s & '70s-inspired duds. The group will be awarding prizes for the best theme attire.

In addition, there will be a scavenger hunt at Tuesday's virtual event and below is a sneak-peak at some of the items that you can gather in advance:

Relay shirt

Grand Club shirt

Survivor medal

Relay pen or pencil

Relay hat

Relay cup

In addition to the scavenger hunt, there's a special challenge which consists of inviting one person who has never been to Relay. For each new Relayer who attends, you and that new Relayer will be entered to win a prize.

Below is the Zoom link for Tuesday's virtual kick-off. You are encouraged to share it with other team members, family, and friends and encourage them to join the meeting on Tuesday. Ray and the gang are looking forward to seeing you at the kick-off.

Topic: Relay For Life of Berkshire County

Time: Apr. 20, 2021 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 816 7685 6531

Passcode: 9pbGnq

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 816 7685 6531

Passcode: 820840

