It's no secret (or maybe it is) that many families throughout the Berkshires are struggling to make ends meet. Many folks were never really able to bounce back financially after the heart of the pandemic. Add to that, affordable housing is still difficult to come by, and let's not forget, food costs have risen by 14% since 2021. Yes, 14%! That's just crazy if you ask me. Many of us are feeling the pinch in the supermarket aisle.

A Food Drive Will Be Coming Up in the southern Berkshires to Help Struggling Families

In a recent interview with Pat Salvi from Sheffield Kiwanis, Pat echoed the fact that local food insecurity is a serious issue in the Berkshires. Pat mentioned how Sheffield Kiwanis will be hosting a food drive this Saturday (Sept. 24) at the Price Chopper Supermarket at the Barrington Plaza from 8:30 a.m, to 4:00 p.m Sheffield Kiwanis is hoping to fill a U-Haul vehicle that day with plenty of nonperishable food items, as well as diapers and personal care items.

Get our free mobile app

The items collected at the food drive will be distributed to three local food pantries in the southern Berkshires including the following:

The People's Pantry - The Pantry now serves about 150 shoppers each week which is about 280 households or about 400 people each week.

- The Pantry now serves about 150 shoppers each week which is about 280 households or about 400 people each week. CHP/WIC - The organization provides over 2,500 bags of food each month or about 625 bags per week.

- The organization provides over 2,500 bags of food each month or about 625 bags per week. Sheffield Food Pantry - The Pantry is currently assisting 34 households or 82 people each week.

If you can drop off some items at the food drive on Saturday, it would be much appreciated. It could be canned goods like peanut butter or tuna for example. You could also drop off spices, coffee, tea, flour, sugar, rice crackers or mac & cheese, hot & cold cereal, pasta, canned veggies, baby food, and more. Just make sure that if you decide to bring items from home you check expiration dates first. The food drive will also accept shampoo, body wash, baby wash, toilet paper, diapers...things of that nature. Let's help the food pantries continue to help the community and fill the U-Haul this Saturday.

RELATED: Speaking of food, which one of these cereal items was your favorite?

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals