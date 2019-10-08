On Oct. 7, 2019 at approximately 1912 hours, the Pittsfield Police Dept., Pittsfield Fire Dept. and County Ambulance responded to the area of 550 Cheshire Rd for a report of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash with injury.

A 2019 Kenilworth Semi-Truck operated by Mr. Matthew Osak (34 years old) of Lee, MA was traveling north bound on Cheshire Rd when he turned left to enter into Unistress. Upon making the turn, the vehicle struck a 74 year old male who was walking in the driveway. As a result of this incident the pedestrian received fatal injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time until all proper notifications can be made.

This incident is being investigated by Ofc Michael Silver of the Pittsfield Police Dept. Traffic Unit.

