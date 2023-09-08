A Little Education Will Help Prevent Death to Massachusetts Children

When you're on the road with your family whether it's on the Massachusetts Turnpike or one of the many beautiful scenic routes that the Baystate offers, it would be reassuring to know that your children are traveling safely. While that is the case for many families, the fact is that 49% of car seats in the United States are improperly installed or used incorrectly which can lead to dangerous situations for children. This figure is according to parenting mode.

Since motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the United States making sure your child's car seat is installed properly should be a number one priority. If you are not sure if your child's car seat is installed properly there's no need to feel embarrassed. As a matter of fact, there are experts who are ready and willing to help you this weekend.

A Car Seat Safety Installation Event is Coming Up in Berkshire County

The Southern Berkshire Health Collaborative along with the Massachusetts State Police, Lee Police, and fire departments will be hosting a free car seat event at Lee Bank which is located at at 75 West Park Street, Lee this Saturday (Sept. 9) from 10-2 pm.

What Will Attendees Learn at This Saturday's Car Seat Safety Event?

At this event, there will be proper car seat installation demonstrations. In addition, you can show the experts the car seat inside of your own vehicle and have them check and test it for you. They'll also give you information on what to look for if your child's car seat is improperly installed or if a function on the car seat becomes disengaged in the future and how to correct it. It is recommended that you sign up for the car seat event ahead of time by calling Jill Sweet at (413) 717-7209 or by going here. All are welcome to attend Saturday's event.

