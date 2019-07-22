Legally Declawing Cats in MA Could Be History

Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing a ban on the practice of declawing cats. Supporters of the measure say declawing is cruel and painful. They say cats rely on their paws and claws to groom themselves and to help protect and defend their bodies. The practice involves amputating a cat's toes to the first knuckle. A bill that would prohibit declawing is set to come for a public hearing today at the Statehouse.

