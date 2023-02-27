Lenox Business Owner Abhorred By ‘Smash And Grab’ Robbery (Video)

A local business owner was mortified to witness (on camera) a robbery in her parking lot on Monday morning.

Sue Merritt, owner of Lenox Fit, posted the following to her Facebook page...

This morning at a little after 7:00 am, a Black Toyota Highlander or similar model entered the Lenox Fit parking lot and began casing cars. One window was smashed and a member’s purse was stolen. Several other cars wer looked into and one other had the back door opened. The vehicle had no front plate and what looked to be a temporary plate on the back. There was a driver and a back seat passenger. The back seat passenger was the one who was getting out and stealing.

Please be on the lookout for this vehicle and share this. This took place in broad daylight and the thieves were in the parking lot for over 10 minutes. These scumbags have clearly got their method down and do this frequently by the looks of it.

Just bc we are in Lenox does not mean this can’t happen. Please be aware and do NOT leave any valuables in your vehicle. We will be installing another camera to the front of our building by the driveway to provide surveillance of vehicles coming and going.

Lenox Police and Pittsfield police have been notified and are working on it. We have also contacted the Arcadian Shop and the Marriott next door. If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.