Lenox Man Charged With Traveling To Meet Minor For Serious No-No
Is there anything worse than crimes against children, Berkshire County? Whether it's child abuse or sexual abuse against a child, it is unfathomable to me how someone can harm or attempt to harm a minor.
According to a media statement from the Department of Justice Albany, a Berkshire County man was recently arrested and charged with attempting to travel across state lines in order to have sex with a minor.
The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The criminal complaint alleges that between April 6, 2022 and May 4, 2022, Martin Connearney, 32, of Lenox, exchanged text messages with another person in which Connearney expressed interest in engaging in sexual conduct with a child.
According to the complaint, Connearney discussed plans with the other person in which Connearney would travel from Massachusetts to a prearranged location in New York where he would engage in sexual acts with the minor.
The media statement went on to say that Connearney made the drive from Lenox to New York on the morning of May 5 where he was met by New York law enforcement officials and subsequently arrested.
Connearney was ordered detained by an Albany Court Judge after he waived his right to a detention hearing. This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force.
The charge filed against Connearney carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.
Also, according to the Department of Justice Albany, the prosecution of this case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
For more on the story, check out the DOJ's website here.