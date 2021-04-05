License Plates Raise Eyebrows on Easter Sunday

I'm not usually one to buy into stories like this, but what happened yesterday while we were on the road to celebrate Easter Sunday with my family was enough to raise my eyebrows.

As with every holiday since the passing of my mother-in-law eight years ago, my wife had her mom in the back of her mind as we were driving up to my parents' house. Like so many others, my family had missed a year full of birthday celebrations and holidays, so I was excited to be getting together with them now that they are fully vaccinated.

We were right around the LNG tank in Dorcester when my wife noticed an interesting license plate.

"Look," she pointed. "My mom's initials and my age." I looked over, and there was a Rhode Island plate, "JW-49." My wife took it as a sign that her mom was saying "hi" to her on the holiday.

We got to my parents house, had a long, relaxing afternoon, ate way too much, watched the Red Sox, then took a half hour to say goodbye. The visit lasted about five or six hours.

On the way home, just as we approached the gas tank, my wife pointed, stunned.

"Oh, my goodness, look!" she said.

There it was. The exact same black Range Rover, same Rhode Island plate, "JW-49." We scrambled for a phone to take a picture to share with her brothers and sister.

We were still in shock after she snapped a picture of the plate. Then, the next car pulled up behind the Range Rover.

Check out the license plate on this Acura.

Coincidence? Or a sign from a loved one on Easter Sunday?