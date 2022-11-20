It's the most wonderful time of the year and there's no better time to show the Berkshires and the rest of the world how much you love the holiday season.

Townsquare Media Berkshire (Live 95.9, Whoopee, AM1420 WBEC, WSBS, and WNAW) along with Greylock Federal Credit Union, J Smegal Roofing and Gutters, Animal Inn of the Berkshires, and Berkshire Meadows are ready to light up our Berkshire County streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help.

Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative, and most breathtaking holiday light displays here in the Berkshires.

Maybe this year you lugged all 12 crates of lights out of the basement and blanketed the entire house. Maybe you rented some heavy equipment to decorate the towering pine tree in your front yard. Maybe there's a life-size replica of Santa's sleigh shining brighter than a Vegas casino in front of your business.

We want to see ALL of it.

But it's also the time of year for giving, so we'd love to wrap up a tiny box containing $250.00 to four (4) lucky Berkshire County residents who share their beautiful holiday displays with us.

Ready to light up the Berkshires and send 2022 out with the brightest celebration ever? Submit your photo in the form below or through our app. Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays.

(We'll start uploading photos on Monday, Nov. 28)

Let’s lift as many spirits as possible by bringing brightness to everyone.

View all of the contest rules here.

