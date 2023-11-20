It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?

Get our free mobile app

Between now and December 15, we need you to share photos of your most creative, most beautiful, and most breathtaking holiday displays.

Maybe this year you lugged all 12 crates of lights out of the basement and blanketed the entire house. Maybe you rented some heavy equipment to decorate the towering pine tree in your front yard. Maybe there's a life-size replica of Santa's sleigh shining brighter than a Vegas casino in front of your business.

We want to see it!

But it's also the time of year for giving, so we'd love to wrap up a tiny box containing $250.00 to four (4) lucky Berkshire County residents who share their beautiful holiday displays with us. The four (4) winners will be drawn via random selection.

Ready to light up Berkshire County and send 2023 out with the brightest celebration ever? Submit your photo in the form below or through our app. Keep checking back here as we highlight the best displays.

Light Up the Berkshires 2023 is brought to you in part by:

J Smegal Roofing and Gutter

Animal Inn of the Berkshires

Berkshire Meadows

Let’s lift as many spirits as possible by bringing brightness to everyone. Photo entries will start being added to the website beginning on Monday, November 27.

View all of the contest rules here.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer