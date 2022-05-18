List Of Top Memorial Day Destinations–Any In Massachusetts?

COVID? Who cares!!! The numbers may be on the rise again, but don't expect that will keep people from traveling this summer. As a matter of fact, according to AAA, the volume of Memorial Day travelers is expected to be HUGE.

AAA Northeast expects an 8.3% increase over 2021 when it comes to Memorial Day travel, with the really high volume of traffic starting the Thursday going into Memorial Day weekend, May 26th.

All of which begs the question, where are most people traveling to? Somewhere around 950,000 people in Massachusetts will be traveling at some point during the Memorial Day holiday. Where exactly are we going?

A list of the top 10 domestic travel locations was put together by AAA, and believe it or not, a city in the Bay State snuck into that list. Which city? I'll give you three guesses and the first two don't count. That's right. The Hub. The City of Notions. Beantown. Good old Boston.

Other top destinations in the U.S. during Memorial Day weekend include Orlando, Florida(obviously), New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Denver, Honolulu, and Anchorage, Alaska.

AAA is also expecting a bigger jump in air travel due to the high cost at the pumps putting a hurt on people. If you're planning on traveling, whether by air, sea, or road trip, start preparing now. Don't wait until the last minute, especially with 949,000 other people traveling with you.

Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, had this to say:

Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.

For more info on top destinations(including international) or anything holiday-travel-related, check out AAA's website here.

