Big news, Berkshire County! A local Northeast institution is holding a 1-day Job Fair on Saturday, February 25th, and they are looking for the right people to fill over 700 positions.

Perhaps one of those "right people" is YOU. The supermarket chain that operates over 400 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts(including three right here in Berkshire County!) is holding a job fair on February 25 for just one day.

Of course, I'm talking about Stop & Shop! According to a media statement, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Stop and Shop will be holding an all-store career fair in Western Massachusetts.

A lot of folks may not know this but way, way, wayyyyy back in the day, yours truly(before getting into the radio thing) worked at Stop & Shop on Merrill Road in the VIDEO department(remember videocassettes and VCRs?).

Some people that worked alongside me back then, still work there now and remain good friends of mine to this day. I've even met some other great people just from shopping there who are now good friends of mine.

And that is the type of great work environment that Stop & Shop does its very best to cultivate and grow. If you're looking for a job or are unhappy with your current one check out the job fair. You've got nothing to lose.

Stop & Shop is looking to fill positions in all departments including bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, and eCommerce. They are also looking for cashiers, baggers, home shoppers, pharmacy assistants, and overnight crews. Full and part-time positions are available.

Julie Pinard, Director of Human Resources for Stop & Shop, says in the media statement:

At Stop & Shop, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive workplace. We believe that the voices of our associates should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds... The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities.

To learn more about Stop & Shop, just visit their website here. If you are interested in the Job Fair, but can't attend for whatever reason, you can apply online here.

