Local Restaurants Close Temporarily Over COVID-19 Concerns

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and Berkshire County rise, local restaurants are feeling the crunch even more. Between regulations limiting business and the colder temperatures hindering outdoor seating, the odds are stacked against them.

But what happens when a customer tests positive for the virus after they recently visited an establishment? One popular Lenox eatery faced that very issue. The Olde Heritage decided, out of an abundance of caution, to temporarily shut down after two different customers tested positive for COVID-19.

In an effort to be proactive and transparent with customers, the restaurant made the following statement via their Facebook page.

In the past 2 days, 2 customers have called to inform us that they have tested positive for COVID-19 the day after they ate at the restaurant. The staff that had come in contact with these customers have been quarantining since we received the call and sent for testing. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close down for Thursday and Friday to deep clean the entire restaurant and wait for all of our staff test results to come back.

We ask for everyone to please follow the rules and guidelines put in place by Governor Baker. If we all follow the state rules we will all get out of this sooner. If you are not feeling well or are waiting for test results stay home in quarantine. We do not want anyone to risk the health, safety, and lively hood of the people of our community. The best way to support local businesses and the Berkshire County community is by following all regulations, wearing your mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing. Thank you all for your support and we hope that everyone stays safe and healthy!

In addition to The Olde Heritage, Methuselah Bar & Lounge in downtown Pittsfield also recently announced they would be temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19. It was unclear when they would reopen.