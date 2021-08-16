As the quest for images of Berkshire nature and wildlife continues, I've been finding some entertaining photos and videos that Berkshire County residents have been posting in local Facebook groups. As mentioned in previous articles, there has been quite the collection of Berkshire wildlife captured on video including bears galore, deer, moose, snapping turtles even bobcats.

While on the topic of bears and bobcats (interesting pairing but stay with me) I came across another spectacular video that was shared by Sally Naser of CR Wildlife Cams in The Berkshires Facebook group. The video was taken at an upland vernal pool in the Berkshires and features a big bear walking around and exploring the area. At one point the bear is on it's hind legs, it's quite the sight.

The added attraction in this video is that seconds after the bear is out of view, the camera picks up a curious bobcat. Now, I know bobcats are tough, I'm not denying that. However, this particular bobcat must be very brave as the cat shows up and explores the exact same area that the big bear just explored. Then again, maybe they're buddies and they get along well...lol. Whatever the reason is for the bobcat's appearance directly after the bear's, Sally was lucky to capture this video and we are luckier to be able to view this video. It is really quite the sight and something you definitely don't see everyday. Check out the video below.

