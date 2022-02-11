Look! Half of Massachusetts Best Airbnbs Are Located in The Berkshires

An outdoor travel and lifestyle brand has named the top ten best Airbnbs in Massachusetts and five of the selections are located in The Berkshires.

We know the short-term rental market in The Berkshires is hot, hot, hot. Despite cold temperatures, visitors from around the globe continue to flock to our corner of the state the experience all the natural beauty we have to offer.

Territory Supply, who according to their website, is "on a mission to help their readers embark on unforgettable travel experiences"

Highlighting the diverse landscapes that Massachusetts has to offer in such a small amount of land, the travel blog compiled a list of the best short-term rentals the Bay State has to offer. They ranked their top ten and HALF of the list are rental properties located right here in Berkshire County.

Not to mention most short-term rental properties in The Berkshires, everything from rustic to luxurious, are usually a fraction of the price for a rental in Beacon Hill or on Cape Cod.

Check out the five located selections that made the top ten which are all located right here in The Berkshires, featured by Territory Supply.

Octagonal Shaped Glass Tree House in Otis, Berkshire County, MA

Silo Suite at Bloom Meadows, Williamstown, Berkshire County, MA

Modern, Renovated Farmhouse, Egremont, Berkshire County, MA

Private Peninsula on Mill Pond, Sheffield, Berkshire County, MA

