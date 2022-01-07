Here are the latest cancellations, closings and delays in the Southern Berkshires for Friday, Jan. 7

Southern Berkshire Regional School District - 2 hour delay

- 2 hour delay Taconic Hills Central School District - 2 hour delay

- 2 hour delay Trial Court in Massachusetts including Southern Berkshire District Court - closed

