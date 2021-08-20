Looking For Some Excitement In Your Life? For Some This May Be too Much

Ok so everyone likes a little excitement in their lives, but I have to say this is something I really don't think I want to try, but you might.

A lion sanctuary called GG Conservation is in South Africa, so you would have to pay for the travel there and back, they are offering a package where people can go into a plexiglass cage at the center of a lair with 77 rescued lions. They say that up to three people can fit in the cage together, and you get to stay in there for about forty-five minutes.

The cage is regularly inspected by an engineer to make sure it can hold the lions' weight, which can be up to 570 pounds. Which is good when you check out the video you can see these lions are on the large side.



ggconservation lions/Youtube

This sounds like one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will cost a good chunk of money, for the experience the price really isn't that bad. Prices range from about $130 to $200, with the profits going toward the care of the lions.

So what do you think would you do this?

GG conservation says.

"Our number one priority is to love and protect the lions in our care. All animals in sanctuary or captivity benefit from some enrichment. The principle of enrichment is to enhance the quality of captive animal care by identifying and providing the environmental stimuli necessary for optimal psychological and physiological well-being. This cage provides this to our different lion prides as it is something unusual they can smell, scent mark, rub against, jump on and investigate."

