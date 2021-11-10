There Are so Many Fun Events Going On Now Through New Years Eve

We are getting closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it. There are so many events going on between now and Christmas to have a good time with family and friends.

The first one is a tradition here in Western Ma

Bright Nights

Bright Nights/ Facebook

"Bright Nights at Forest Park" is the Northeast's premier holiday lighting experience with more than 675,000 lights along a three-mile drive through. Displays include Seuss Land, Winter Woods, Happy Holidays Springfield, Everett Barney Mansion and more.

Get into the Holiday Spirit

Yankee Candle Company Flagship Store

Yankee Candle/ Facebook

This will get you in the holiday spirit for sure.

Berkshire Botanical Garden

Berkshire Botanical Gardens/Facebook

Select from a collection of 100 unique, one-of-a-kind designer wreaths as well as an assortment of holiday-blooming amaryllis and paperwhites in decorative and clay containers, succulent arrangements, garlands, hanging terrariums and gift items presented by regional artisan vendors.

Berkshire Museum

Berkshire Museum

Gotta love Christmas trees so many talented people decorating the trees

Winterlights at Naumkeag

Winter Lights Naumkeag/Facebook

They put on a wonderful display of lights .

Take a trip to one of the many museums here in the Berkshire

Norman Rockwell Museum/Facebook

Love this! so many great artists get to be shown here.

The City of North Adams will light the City’s holiday trees, thats right not one but two trees.

North Adams Tree Lighting/Facebook

A holiday celebration on Main st, in North Adams,tree lighting,santa claus,cocoa,drury band bring it to the celebration.

When the snow falls it is all about skiing! You have plenty of places to pick from to ski or tube.

Jiminy Peak/Facebook

Butternut Ski Area and Tubing Center

Otis Ridge

Bousquet Mountain

Catamount Mountain Resort

Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort

Berkshire Emporium

Berkshire Emporium & Antiques/Facebook

You can spend literally hours at the Emporium, and it's the best store to pick out those special gifts for the holidays.This store has new and old everything from food,toys,vinyl,antiques,funiture, you name it you will find it at the Berkshire Emporium.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Bach at New Year’s

Mahaiwe/Facebook

“Bach at New Year’s” with the Berkshire Bach Ensemble, Director and Soloist Eugene Drucker, Co-Founder of the Emerson String Quartet, and Harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss, performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Brandenburg Concerti.

The Colonial Theatre

Max Creek

Max Creek/ Facebook

From the beginning, they mixed rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso in with their own great songwriting, and it all comes out sounding like Creek

New Year’s Eve at The Williams Inn

Williams Inn/Facebook

Visit The Barn for a special New Year’s Eve three-course prix fixe dinner featuring filet & butter-poached lobster, duck, or halibut entrées.

Get our free mobile app

Take Our Poll: Getting Into The Holiday Spirit, Is It Too Early For Christmas Mu sic?

Read More: If You Could Own A Food truck What Delicious Food Would You Serve