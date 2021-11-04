Surprise! Check Out These Foods That Have The Tastes Of The Holidays

So this morning on the "Morning Wakeup" were talking about the first thing I saw that had thanksgiving flavors in the food. So I started looking around to just how many of these types of products. There is even a line of vegan flavored food for Thanksgiving. if you know of some share by emailing me at Cheryl@wupe.com

Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts

walmart

Start your Thanksgiving day sweet with these.

Pumpkin Pie Fortune Cookies

Custom Fortune Cookies, Caramel Covered Fortune Cookies, Pumpkin Pie _ - www.fancyfortunecookies.com

A nice snack to have while you are cooking or for part of a goody bag to send home with your guests.

Here is a turkey-flavored crunch

courtesy.hearstapps.com

What's better than roasted turkey-flavor Doritos? Roasted turkey–flavor Doritos in the shape of a Christmas tree, of course!

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Jelly Beans

-harry-potter-bertie-bott-s-jelly-beans-.hearstapps.com

Although weirdly tasty on their own, the potatoes and gravy combined will give you the full holiday effect.

Ice Cream Holiday Flavors Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce

Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce - Salt & Straw - saltandstraw.com

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Reddi Wip

Walmart.com

Top off your hot cocoa with hot cocoa-flavored whipped cream.

Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix

Walmart

This can only be found in Walmart.

Mint Chocolate Twinkies

Walmart

If this was one of your favorite Christmas snacks to buy last year, get ready to stock up again.

DunkinDonuts

.The new drinks include a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which is a creamy white-chocolate-flavored beverage topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar — and it looks good enough to be at the top of the Nice List. The coffee chain is also debuting a new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, which reinvents the holiday classic by creating a creamy milk chocolate profile to go hand in hand with notes of white chocolate. As for the new Holiday Blend Coffee, this limited-edition batch features notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit that'll make anyone's taste buds swoon.

Not to be outdone in the holidays coffee wars is Starbucks

Starbucks-iced-sugar-cookie-almond milk-latte-holiday-drink-menu-2021

Peppermint Mocha! and the anticipation of new ones, like the debut of Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. The holidays are arriving at Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Nov. 4, along with Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew.

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy A Free Night Of Holiday Spirits, Read More: CELEBRATE AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS AT ARROWHEAD

Want To Help? Read More: Children In The Berkshires Need Your Help Staying Warm This Winter