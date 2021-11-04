Surprise! Check Out These Foods That Have The Tastes Of The Holidays
Here is a turkey-flavored crunch
What's better than roasted turkey-flavor Doritos? Roasted turkey–flavor Doritos in the shape of a Christmas tree, of course!
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy Jelly Beans
Ice Cream Holiday Flavors Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce
Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Reddi Wip
Top off your hot cocoa with hot cocoa-flavored whipped cream.
Hot Chocolate Pancake Mix
This can only be found in Walmart.
Mint Chocolate Twinkies
If this was one of your favorite Christmas snacks to buy last year, get ready to stock up again.
.The new drinks include a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which is a creamy white-chocolate-flavored beverage topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar — and it looks good enough to be at the top of the Nice List. The coffee chain is also debuting a new White Mocha Hot Chocolate, which reinvents the holiday classic by creating a creamy milk chocolate profile to go hand in hand with notes of white chocolate. As for the new Holiday Blend Coffee, this limited-edition batch features notes of sweet molasses and dried fruit that'll make anyone's taste buds swoon.
Not to be outdone in the holidays coffee wars is Starbucks
Peppermint Mocha! and the anticipation of new ones, like the debut of Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. The holidays are arriving at Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada on Nov. 4, along with Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew.
Enjoy A Free Night Of Holiday Spirits, Read More: CELEBRATE AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS AT ARROWHEAD
Want To Help? Read More: Children In The Berkshires Need Your Help Staying Warm This Winter
Read More: More local Gems Closer To Our Home Here In The Berkshires!