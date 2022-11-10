The holiday season is upon us and lots of families are looking forward to gathering again after spending last year apart. What better to place to spend that holidays then in a cozy log cabin in the snow covered Berkshire Hills.

Well this palatial log cabin in southern Berkshire County has room for your entire family, and then some. Clocking in at a whooping 7,500 square feet has room for up to 16 guests, and includes a game room with two pool tables, bar, poker area, sauna, movie theatre complete with candy area and is minutes away from the best skiing and snow shoeing in the area. Not to mentioned the huge stone fireplace featured in the great room, a must for a warm winter getaway.

Listed on Airbnb by host Wendy, this six bedroom six and half bathroom wilderness getaway is located in Great Barrington and rents for a cool $2,250 a night.

This amazing getaway sits on ten plus private acres and has a huge kitchen perfect for holiday cooking and room for company as it houses two tables. If you happen to catch a sunny bluebird winter day, there is an outdoor kitchen and patio as well.

Checking out photos of this amazing property.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time