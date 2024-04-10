MA, Drive Any Of These Brands? You Need To Know This Immediately!

Here's a fact that I'm sure you're well aware of, Massachusetts residents, car accidents are NOT FUN. I've been in a few scrapes and fender benders myself, but I've also been in two MAJOR car wrecks that, by all accounts, should have ended my young and foolish life.

Recently, the research team at Glass Doctor, the glass repair, replacement, and installation professionals, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to come up with the three most dangerous car brands as well as the three safest car brands for each state.

How did they come up with their findings? The Glass Doctor team looked at which car brands reported the most and least fatal car crashes in each state over 10 years and then tallied the results for every state.

So to recap, Glass Doctor researchers, using data and info from the NHTSA, were able to determine for each state which car brands were safest and which ones were the most dangerous.

The top 3 most DANGEROUS car brands in Massachusetts are as follows:

Infiniti Volvo Acura

Now let's shine a spotlight (or should that be headlight?) on the three safest car brands in the Commonwealth.

The top 3 SAFEST car brands in Massachusetts are as follows:

Kia Lexus Mercedes-Benz

Pretty interesting, huh? And again, those results are according to a decade's worth of fatal crashes. Please, when you have a few minutes, check out the full report at Glass Doctor's website here.

