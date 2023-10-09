MA Residents Can STILL Sample A Slice Of Americana!

Small towns nationwide offer a slice of Americana in more ways than one. A prime example is the local general store which offers residents and visitors a variety of shopping options. Keep in mind, you'll pay a little more, but remember, your spending money will regenerate the town or villages local economy, Berkshire county residents can prepare their grocery lists and head out east for a scenic ride up route 57 as The Granville Country Store is your ultimate destination to experience a hometown feel while stocking up for supplies. By all means, don't forget to add cheese to your list. More on that subject is coming up.

attachment-Granville General Store loading...

Let's give you a brief synopsis on how this local business has been a Bay State staple: This historical shop is situated at the junction of routes 57 and 189 and has been at that same location since 1851. John Murray Gibbons opened the country store in Granville, Massachusetts which is located in the foothills of the Berkshires in western Hampden county. Since it's inception, their specialty is selling some of the best selections of cheese in our backyard. To paraphrase, John Gibbons loved a properly aged tangy cheddar, "ripened on the vine" and his tradition continues as his "secret recipe" remains intact at the facility's cellar.

Cheese wheel Coprid loading...

The Gibbons family kept ownership of this town staple until it was sold in 1935 to Paul Nobbs who was the proprietor until 1971. At that time, the reins were passed to Rowland Entwistle. 6 years later, Ernest Hodur kept the business rampant until 2006. Tina G. Deblois and Tracy V. Mountain, a mother and daughter, bought the Granville Country Store and they continue to provide a valuable service to the community. They have also pledged to maintain the famous aging processes that make Granville's Cheddar Cheese so unique. This is why you have to include a trip to pick up this home made staple while you are shopping "LOCAL".

attachment-Granville-Deli loading...

Some other recommendations include fresh Boars Head cold cuts, a cup of their world famous chili and they also make an awesome bagel with cream cheese. During my days when I travelled to and from Connecticut, I would make this a mandatory stop as the small town feel and service sold me from the start. After all, this is what it's all about: Supporting local businesses and this location has been around the Bay State for over 160 years.

attachment-Granville Gen Store-Interior loading...

You can also plan accordingly and take a day trip to Granville which is located about 45 minutes from Berkshire county and neighboring Springfield, about an hour and a half from Worcester, and anywhere from 2 to 3 hours if you begin your journey in Boston or my ol' hometown of New York City. You are looking at less than a half hour going up route 189 in neighboring Connecticut. Get more details on the town's web site.

attachment-Granville Cty Store-Interior loading...

BOTTOM LINE: The Granville Country Store is open daily 7 am - 8:00 PM. Step in for a trip "Back In Time" and don't forget to say "CHEESE!"

(Photo images of The Granville Country Store, courtesy of www.google.com)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.granvillecheesestore.com)