It won't be long before the umpires yell the familiar phrase "PLAY BALL!"

Pitchers and catchers have already headed south to sunny FLA to get ready for another exciting baseball season. That is also rule of thumb for Boston's Red Sox as the new season is set to begin at "Friendly Fenway" on March 30th and you can catch ALL the LIVE action on WSBS, WNAW and WBEC-AM.

We know there are quite a few Massachusetts residents that have yet to make their first appearance at the venerable ball park, so here are some suggestions on how to make your trip memorable in nature:

Fenway Park Getty Images loading...

Know Your Surroundings

There are some key parts of Fenway that you should definitely be aware of before you arrive at Yawkey Way! Be prepared to shell out some big bucks for tickets as Boston has the distinct honor of being one of the most expensive stadiums in the USA and it all depends on where you will be sitting to watch America's past time: You’re definitely going to want to know the area where your seats may be located.

Bleacher seats are home to The “Bleacher Creatures” and if you can believe it, they rank as the best seats while you're watching the game. You will get a perfect outfield view of the entire stadium and it is a prime spot if you're lucky to catch a home run baseball!

Grandstand areas also give you a prime view of the whole stadium along the first and third baselines as these seats are ideal to catch foul balls or during inclement weather this locale provides a true escape of the occasional rain shower where upper deck patrons are not so fortunate once any precipitation falls from the skies above.

Cindy Ord Cindy Ord loading...

Take a seat and enjoy The Sox game at The Sam Adams Deck which doubles up as a rooftop bar in the outfield which parallels directly down the first baseline. You will truly get a bird’s eye view of the entire ball park, plus it’s a great place to satisfy your appetite and have a cocktail (in moderation please) named after The Founding Father of OUR United States plus the food is awesome, but expensive, so be prepared.

The Coca Cola Corner is home to Fenway's highest seats. No doubt, you'll get a full panoramic view of the venue and it’s truly a great place to experience a Red Sox game from the skies above!

Finally, The Green Monster is the first thing most people think of when they think of the Red Sox or Fenway Park. Be prepared to shell out some serious money as those tickets could set you back hundreds of dollars (Check for exact price when ordering your seats) but they are definitely worth the price of admission. If you ever get an opportunity to sit on those coveted Monster seats, consider yourself lucky!

Joyce Grace Joyce Grace loading...

Dress For The Weather

The beautiful thing about baseball season is that it takes place over the span of three different seasons (spring, summer and fall). Plan your aforementioned attire ahead of time and check the weather reports as you should be comfortable while in attendance and most of all, have fun while watching The Boys of Summer (or spring and fall, whatever you prefer!)

jeans, shorts cookelma loading...

It is advisable to wear long pants, blue jeans or leggings as nights in Boston can get nippy. Plus a Red Sox sweat shirt is necessary, especially during evening hours as a couple of layers will keep you comfortable.

5 Easy Family Adventures to Get Kids Outside This Summer Getty Images loading...

During the summer months, break out the shorts and tank tops. Even though Boston is on the foot of The Atlantic Ocean, The hot sun and humidity prevail during matinee contests as you need to break out the sunscreen during June, July and August. When it comes to footwear, it is suggested you wear sneakers, sandals or flip-flops as the name of the game is to make your experience comfortable for summer Red Sox games.

milicad milicad loading...

Autumn Scenes Over Primrose Hill Getty Images loading...

In the fall you’re going to want to bundle up, especially during games which take place in late September into October. Bring a pair of gloves, a baseball cap plus the sweatshirt comes in handy and it won't hurt if you put on an extra pair of socks. You'll thank me for that, for sure as it's key to keep warm while enjoying a game that has post-season implications.

Eric Thayer Eric Thayer loading...

Arrive Hungry

Part of the reason why Fenway Park is popular is due to it’s amazing selection of food! Dig in to a classic soft pretzel or a lobster roll, but The Classic Fenway Frank is a fan favorite. Don't forget to add a tall glass of Del's Frozen Lemonade! This hits the spot during those hot summer days. And don't forget the dessert including cotton candy, fried dough, and of course ice cream (order in a helmet bowl and you got an instant souvenir!)!

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox Getty Images loading...

Know The Music

Every ballpark has its traditions, especially Fenway Park. There are two songs that you need to know every word of if you are going to a Red Sox game. Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" from 1969 is presented before the bottom of the eight inning during every game, as fans at Fenway sing the “so goods” and “bum bum bums” which puts a smile on everyone's face, especially when Boston is winning!

The 1966 classic "Dirty Water" by The Standells is only played when the Red Sox are winning. The excitement of screaming “Boston, you’re my home” resonates very well in the stands

Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two Getty Images loading...

Stay For The Entire Game

Baseball games consist of nine innings which may last a couple of hours, but there is potential for them to go on and on as this game has NO timetable for start and end times. The number one rule in all sports: "Never leave the game!" as this is proper protocol that you stay until after the final out. Plus, you paid for some high priced tickets, so you might as well get your moneys worth.

Train track ali muhammad usman loading...

Baseball is unpredictable and you never know if your team might come back during the bottom of the ninth inning, so leaving early is always a bad idea. You have to stick it out! This is where public transportation in Boston is a terrific option (aka THE T) as it worked for yours truly when attending games in my ol' hometown of New York City. I didn't have to deal with traffic issues as the subway got me from point A to point B. The 4, 7 OR D trains and an express bus proved beneficial. Sometimes, it was hard to get a seat, but STILL well worth it!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.society19.com)