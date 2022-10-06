MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter

Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"

The Bay State will be receiving up to $37 million in heating aid to acknowledge the task at hand. Plans are already under way to implement this move as The Congressional delegation is asking The Biden Administration to act quickly on this matter prior to when the cold weather sets in.

Governor Charlie Baker teamed up with House and Senate members to begin assistance via The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as these grants will definitely bring some relief to those who are STILL facing economic hardships as the funding package kicks in prior to when Ol' Man Winter takes residence in our vicinity.as these proposed increases total between $40 and $50 per month and that is a big chunk of change for working families and low income employees.

The criteria to qualify states homeowners or renters need to earn less than 60% of the state's median income. That translates into a total of $42,411 or less for a single household and those with a family of four need to be below $81,561. According to National Grid, the rise in prices is necessary due to conflicts around the globe, high demand and inflation. Translation: A 60% jump in utility bills which is very hard to grasp for the majority of working people.

Governor Baker is calling for swift and immediate action to remedy the problem before it snowballs out of control. he is also asking for another $10 million in added funding, but there has been no immediate response from state lawmakers. The situation is being monitored closely and we'll keep you posted on further developments.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of MassLive)