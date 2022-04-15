MA State Police Put The Shine On For Monday’s Boston Marathon

The Massachusetts State Police are gearing up for their deployment to the Boston Marathon, and before they get to the serious business of Monday morning, they took some time to put a wash and shine on their Mobile Comand Post vehicle.

That's a lot of suds right there...

The Mobile Command Post is just a little too big to go through a car wash, so instead, it's power washing and elbow grease. That's one big unit right there, and a lot of suds.

In the photo below (and in the header photo of this article) Mechanic, Edward Willis of the department's Fleet Section can be seen at the State Police headquarters washing the mobile Command Post or CP-1 vehicle prior to its Boston Marathon deployment.

The finished product. Just look at that shine...

Public safety is the number one concern for Monday's race...

The annual Boston Marathon Public Safety Press Conference was held in Copley Square on Thursday afternoon. On the stage was... Thomas Grilk of the Boston Athletic Association, Undersecretary Jean Benincasa Thorpe of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Deputy Superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Scott Warmington of the Massachusetts State Police, Special-Agent-in-Charge Joseph Bonavolonta of the FBI’s Boston Office, and Chief Kenneth Green of the Transit Police.

They discussed security operations spoke and took questions in regard to public safety topics related to Monday’s Marathon.

All agencies encouraged the public to come out and enjoy the festivities and cheer on the runners. The theme that they made very clear was...

If you see something that does not look quite right or see something concerning about someone, say something.

Here are a few more pictures from Thursday's press conference:

If you are going to the Marathon on Monday morning, you should take note of the various items that law enforcement officials advise that you do not bring along. Check out the article posted on Thursday, which has the complete of those items, HERE.

