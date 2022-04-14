Are You Going To The Boston Marathon? Don’t Bring These Items!

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that security is going to be high at the Boston Marathon on Monday morning. It goes without saying that ever since Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the Marathon in 2013, security and the safety of attendees and runners at the event have been the number-one priority of law enforcement officials.

A reminder from law enforcement to be careful about what you bring along...

So with the Boston Marathon only days away, the Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement officials are reminding those who are planning to be spectators at the event, along the course, or within any official Boston Athletic Association venue, to refrain from possessing certain items. The list was posted on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page Thursday morning.

Possession of certain items will delay you at checkpoints...

Those in possession of any of the following items, even if legally possessed, may result in delays when passing through security checkpoints. Here is the list:

Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons

Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder

Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers

Coolers

Glass containers or cans

Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, or explosives

Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid

Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches

Large blankets/comforters or sleeping bags

Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body

Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear)

Get our free mobile app

Some of the items listed above certainly go without saying, like weapons, explosives, and fireworks... but the reminder to not have any bag, such as a backpack that could be seen as potentially containing some type of weapon, is certainly warranted.

DSquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2015 Getty Images loading...

Spectators are also being reminded that the FAA has prohibited the operation of drones over the race route.

Drone in Flight Getty Images loading...

Many people from the Berkshires will make their way to Boston on Marathon day, whether it's simply to spectate or even to run in the race. Many also are heading to Fenway Park that morning to catch the Red Sox as they wrap up a four-game series against the Twins.

Whatever the reason, if you are heading to Boston on marathon day, heeding the advice of our law enforcement officials, will help to keep things moving along safely and without incident.