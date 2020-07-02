Maine Keeping Travel Restrictions In Place For MA Residents

Heads up, 4th of July holiday weekend travelers! If you plan on visiting the beautiful state of Maine anytime in the near future, there's something you should know.

According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, you're going to have to self-quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test if you live in Massachusetts.

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Wednesday that her state was lifting travel restrictions for residents from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

However, even though COVID-19 cases have dropped greatly in Massachusetts from the state’s peak in April, the director of Maine's Centers For Disease Control says that the positivity rate from COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts remains too high for them to allow unrestricted travel for Bay State residents.

Just a word to the wise, road-trippers. Find out more on the story by visiting WWLP/22 News's website here. And we thank them for the update as we get set for a holiday weekend.