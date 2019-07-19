Marijuana Outdoor Cultivation Facility Approved

Great Barrington — One of the first outdoor marijuana cultivation facilities on the East Coast has received its final approval from the state—and the new farm will be located in Berkshire County.

The Berkshire Edge reports, Wednesday, the state Cannabis Control Commission gave its final approval to independent Great Barrington cannabis retailer Theory Wellness to operate an outdoor cultivation facility in partnership with Sheffield organic farmer Ted Dobson.

In an interview, Dobson said the ability to grow cannabis legally is “a dream come true,” though it was a “nail biter with a lot of red tape, and a highly regulated market.”

Dobson has two greenhouses already up and is building a third. That way, he can continue to grow over the winter. But the bottom line is there won’t be as much outdoor product as there would be in a normal growing season, and next year “We will really get a chance to sink our teeth into it.”

You can read the entire article by going to the Berkshire Edge's website.