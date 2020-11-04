Markey Wins, Voters Reject Ranked Choice Voting

Another Election has come and gone, at least for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. While the Presidential race may go on for several more days at least, voters made clear decisions here in Massachusetts. A pair of ballot questions and the race between U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and his republican challenger, Kevin O’Conner were most followed here in Berkshire County.

Voters back right to repair expansion, reject voting reform…

Backers of a statewide referendum on ranked choice voting, a system that would have transformed how Massachusetts holds elections, have conceded defeat. Proponents of Question 2 conceded their campaign not long after midnight last night. Ranked choice voting is a little confusing to understand, and maybe that had something to do with the vote outcome. A greater push for voting reform and another ballot appearance in the future seems likely.

Voters approved expanding the state's right to repair law to give independent auto shops greater access to vehicle maintenance and repair data. More than 75 percent of voters were in favor of the “right to repair” expansion when the race was called with around 56 percent of districts reporting last night.

Edward Markey was easily re-elected…

Massachusetts voters gave Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey a victory over his challenger, Republican Kevin O'Connor, an attorney who said that he would clean house in Washington. U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley easily defeated independent Roy Owens to win a second term, while U.S. Rep. Richard Neal faced no opposition in the 1st Congressional District. Meantime, not a single member of the Berkshire Legislative Delegation was facing opposition last night.

The town of Lee had a 3rd “local only” ballot question. Voters approved the local ballot measure, to adopt the state’s Community Preservation Act program by a count of 2,256-967.