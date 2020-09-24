Mass Highways Change Exit Numbers; What’s Your New Exit?
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says its exit renumbering project, which was announced last year, will begin next month, with current exit numbers on most highways in Massachusetts switching to mileage-based exit numbers.
The exit numbers are set to roll out in October and are being changed by MassDOT to comply with federal highway mandates, which require mile-based exit signs. Massachusetts is one of three states that have not yet begun any sort of conversion to the mileage-based system. Delaware and New Hampshire are the other two states.
Heading down the Mass Pike to New York City? You'll be getting off Exit 78 to connect with Interstate 84 instead of Exit 9. Heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough by way of Interstate 95? Get used to getting off at Exit 19 instead of Exit 9.
Mass Pike/I-90 RENUMBERING
Old Exit
New Exit
Street/Route
1 (WB)
3 (WB)
Jct. RTE 41 & RTE 102
2
10
SJct. US 20
3
41
Jct. US 202 & RTE 10
4
45
Jct. I-91 & US 5
5
49
Jct. RTE 33
6
51
Jct. I-291
7
54
Jct. RTE 21
8
63
Jct. RTE 32
9
78
Jct. I-84
10
90
Jct. I-290, I-395, & RTE 12
10A
94
Jct. US 20, RTE 146, & RTE 122A
11
96
Jct. RTE 122
11A
106
Jct. I-495
12
111
Jct. RTE 9
13
117
Jct. RTE 30
14 (EB)
123 (EB)
Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30
15A/B (WB)
123A/B (WB)
Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30
16 (WB)
125 (WB)
Jct. RTE 16
17
127
Washington St
18 (EB)
131 (EB)
Brighton, Cambridge
20 (WB)
131 (WB)
Brighton, Cambridge, U-turn to Boston
22 (EB)
133 (EB)
Prudential, Copley Square
24A/B/C (EB)
134A/B/C (EB)
Jct. I-93, US 1, & RTE 3
24 (WB)
134 (WB)
South Station
25
135
South Boston
26 (EB)
137 (EB)
Logan Airport
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has a site solely dedicated to the new exits that can be viewed here.