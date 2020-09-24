Mass Highways Change Exit Numbers; What’s Your New Exit?

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says its exit renumbering project, which was announced last year, will begin next month, with current exit numbers on most highways in Massachusetts switching to mileage-based exit numbers.

The exit numbers are set to roll out in October and are being changed by MassDOT to comply with federal highway mandates, which require mile-based exit signs. Massachusetts is one of three states that have not yet begun any sort of conversion to the mileage-based system. Delaware and New Hampshire are the other two states.

While the changes will mostly affect the daily commutes of folks living in the greater Boston area, there will be changes along every highway in the state.Meaning if you're traveling east out of The Berkshires, you'll want to be aware of the changes.

Heading down the Mass Pike to New York City? You'll be getting off Exit 78 to connect with Interstate 84 instead of Exit 9. Heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough by way of Interstate 95? Get used to getting off at Exit 19 instead of Exit 9.

Mass Pike/I-90 RENUMBERING

Old Exit New Exit Street/Route 1 (WB) 3 (WB) Jct. RTE 41 & RTE 102 2 10 SJct. US 20 3 41 Jct. US 202 & RTE 10 4 45 Jct. I-91 & US 5 5 49 Jct. RTE 33 6 51 Jct. I-291 7 54 Jct. RTE 21 8 63 Jct. RTE 32 9 78 Jct. I-84 10 90 Jct. I-290, I-395, & RTE 12 10A 94 Jct. US 20, RTE 146, & RTE 122A 11 96 Jct. RTE 122 11A 106 Jct. I-495 12 111 Jct. RTE 9 13 117 Jct. RTE 30 14 (EB) 123 (EB) Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30 15A/B (WB) 123A/B (WB) Jct. I-95, RTE 128, & RTE 30 16 (WB) 125 (WB) Jct. RTE 16 17 127 Washington St 18 (EB) 131 (EB) Brighton, Cambridge 20 (WB) 131 (WB) Brighton, Cambridge, U-turn to Boston 22 (EB) 133 (EB) Prudential, Copley Square 24A/B/C (EB) 134A/B/C (EB) Jct. I-93, US 1, & RTE 3 24 (WB) 134 (WB) South Station 25 135 South Boston 26 (EB) 137 (EB) Logan Airport

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has a site solely dedicated to the new exits that can be viewed here.