Mass State Police Officer Loses Her Life Trying To Help Another

Somebody once made the observation that "Real heroes die serving the law, not resisting it." And I believe it was best-selling author Sidney Sheldon who said, "My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place--police, firefighters, and members of the armed forces."

Late Thursday night/early Friday morning, due to a sad state of events, Mass State Trooper Tamar Bucci was forever taken away from her family and friends while in the process of trying to help out a disabled motorist on Route 93 in Stoneham.

According to a Mass State Police post on Facebook, shortly before midnight on Thursday while Trooper Bucci was attempting to pull over to the side of the road to help out another motorist, her cruiser was struck by a tractor-trailer truck carrying a full load of gasoline. The incident happened on Route 93 Northbound in Stoneham.

The force of impact from the tractor-trailer pushed Trooper Bucci's cruiser off the road. Some Good Samaritans(yep, there are plenty still around) pulled Bucci from the wrecked cruiser. Shortly afterward, a police officer arrived on the scene and performed first-aid and CPR while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Trooper Bucci was then transported to Mass General. Sadly, despite the combined efforts from the Good Samaritans, the police officer, the ambulance crew, and the staff at Mass General, all was for naught. According to the Mass State Police's message on Facebook:

Trooper Bucci was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Department is devasted by her loss. We are eternally grateful for the attempts of everyone involved to assist Trooper Bucci and to save her life.

Law enforcement officials also reported that the driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed in the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.

