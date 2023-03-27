Massachusetts 1 Of 9 States Recalling Beef Chuck Due To E. Coli

Have you heard about the latest food recall, Berkshire County residents? You really should know about this because it involves possible E. Coli contamination in an Angus beef product in 9 states including Massachusetts.

According to a media statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Elkhorn Valley Packing, based out of Harper, Kansas, is recalling almost 3,500 pounds of boneless beef chuck product that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The USDA reports that the boneless beef chuck went out to restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, and other food-selling and/or serving outlets in 9 total states:

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

The recall covers boxes of “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 Beef Chuck 2PC BNLS” that were packed on Feb. 16. Here's an image of the product:

The USDA reports that the product being recalled has the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The USDA makes it abundantly clear that, at this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Symptoms of E. Coli infection can manifest anywhere from 2 to 8 days after consumption of the organism and can last about a week. In addition, symptoms usually consist of diarrhea(often bloody) and vomiting.

Some illnesses can be much more severe and last much longer. Elkhorn Valley Packing and the USDA strongly advise if you have this beef product, DO NOT CONSUME! Throw it out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more on the story, please visit the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service website here.

