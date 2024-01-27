For some couples, naming their child can be quite simple or quite complicated with great debates and name arguments throughout the process. I have known a few couples from Massachusetts who took a while to name their children. For my wife and I, the decision was quite easy. When our daughter was born 4 years ago in Berkshire County we knew exactly what to name her because we had the name planned far ahead of time.

Did You Know That Some Baby Names Are Going Out of Style?

It doesn't matter what the trend is as long you and your partner are happy with the name you chose for your child. That's what is important. We'll take a look at Massachusetts' most popular names for girls between 2000 and 2009 in just a moment but if you are curious about which names are losing popularity in the 21st century, we have included that list below.

If you are expecting a girl and are struggling to decide on what name to give her we have included a list of Massachusetts' 10 most popular girl names from 2000 - 2009 courtesy of Stacker and the Social Security Administration.

Massachusetts' 10 Most Popular Girl Names from 2000-2009

Many of these names were also in the top 10 popular girl names in Massachusetts for 2023. A few of the names that are still popular in present times include Olivia, Sophia, Emma, Isabella, and Ava. Those names are still in style at least in Massachusetts if you care about that type of thing. The name Hannah missed the top 10 by one slot. Hannah ranked at #11 and that is my daughter's name. When naming your child, keep in mind, that some names are banned in Massachusetts which you can check out by going here.

