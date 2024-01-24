Top 3 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts for 2024

Having a sound education is one of the key building blocks to having a successful career and a high quality of life. As many Massachusetts folks already know, the Bay State is one of the top states in the country when it comes to quality college education offerings. Institutes like Harvard University, Boston University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University continue to keep Massachusetts as a highly sought-after state for higher education. How about public high schools?

Get our free mobile app

Where are the Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts?

While Massachusetts has a excellent reputation in terms of higher education we don't always hear as much about which public high schools are the best in the state. We turn to Niche to find out where the best public high schools are in 2024.

#3 Weston High School

Located in Weston, Massachusetts, Weston High School has 638 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 82% in reading. Weston High School is the third-best public high school in Massachusetts according to Niche. The school received 3.5 stars based on 108 reviews. Weston High School received an overall Niche Grade of A+.

#2 Lexington High School

Located in Lexington, Massachusetts, Lexington High School has 2,273 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 91% of students are at least proficient in math and 93% in reading. Lexington High School is the second-best public high school in Massachusetts according to Niche. The school received 4 stars based on 396 reviews. Lexington High School received an overall Niche Grade of A+.

#1 MA Academy for Math & Science School

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, MA Academy for Math & Science School is a tuition-free, co-educational, public school of excellence that enrolls approximately 100 academically accelerated 11th and 12th grade students from Massachusetts. Math and science are emphasized within a comprehensive, interactive academic program (complete description here). MA Academy for Math & Science is the best public high school in Massachusetts according to Niche. The school received 4.5 stars based on 91 reviews. MA Academy for Math & Science School received an overall Niche Grade of A+

Rounding out the Top 10 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts

Other schools that made the list include the following

(4) Boston Latin School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

(5) Brookline High School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

(6) Newton North High School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

(7) Belmont High School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

(8) Hopkinton High School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

(9) Newton South High School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

(10) Wellesley Senior High School: Overall Niche Grade: A+

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson