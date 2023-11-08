Can You Correctly Identify These 7 Massachusetts Celebrities?

Massachusetts is home to some of the most famous people around. Big names like Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, and the late Matthew Perry were all born in the Bay State.

Get our free mobile app

Let's Play a Fun Game Featuring Massachusetts Celebrities

In the past, we have taken a look at lists of celebrities who were born in Massachusetts but today we are seeing if you can correctly identify some Massachusetts celebrities based on the hints below. Let's get started. We'll kick it off with an easy one.

(1) This actor co-starred in the hit television show 'Friends.' He was born in the Massachusetts city of Newton. His character loved sandwiches and food in general. Who is he?

(2) He was a former president of the United States who was born in Milton. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 94. "Read my lips: No New Taxes." Who is he?

(3) He is a comic book writer who was born in North Adams. He co-created one of the best-known comic book series which spun off into a huge franchise, several television shows, movies, toys, dolls, and much more. Who is he?

(4) This actress and comedian was an original SNL cast member. In addition, she was in '3rd Rock from the Sun,' 'Coneheads,' 'Kate and Allie' and the list goes on. The actress was born in Cambridge. Who is she?

(5) This actress first gained notority for her recurring role in the fourth season of the hit television show "Friends." Her breakthrough role came as an FBI Supervisory Special Agent on the CBS crime drama 'Criminal Minds.' She was born in Concord, Who is she?

(6) This former professional baseball relief pitcher played in Major League Baseball with the New York Mets, Montreal Expos, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and New York Yankees from 1979 -1994. He was born in Pittsfield. Who is he?

(7) He's the lead guitar player for one of America's beloved rock bands. The band was formed in Boston in 1970. He did leave the band for a brief period during the '80s but returned in time for the band's 1985 release 'Done with Mirrors.' You can find him providing lead vocals on the early '90s song 'Walk on Down.' He was born in Lawrence. Who is he?

It's worth noting that all of these celebrities were pulled from the list below but if you're stumped on some of these we have provided all seven answers below the following list. How many did you get correct?

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Answers:

#1: Matt LeBlanc

#2: George H.W. Bush

#3: Peter Laird

#4: Jane Curtin

#5: Paget Brewster

#6: Jeff Reardon

#7: Joe Perry

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard. Gallery Credit: Ben Wittstein