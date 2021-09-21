Massachusetts Community Colleges Will Soon Require Vaccinations

On Monday, the Bay State's 15 community colleges made the official announcement that by January of next year, all students, faculty, and staff will need to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

According to MassLive, the Presidents of the 15 community colleges issued the statement yesterday. The statement said, in part:

During the last eighteen months, the Massachusetts Community Colleges have prioritized the health and safety of our communities while also recognizing that many of our students have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The announcement comes at a time when more municipalities throughout the state are reintroducing mask mandates and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Earlier this summer, numerous private colleges in Massachusetts announced they would require students and employees to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester.

Keep in mind that students who are registering for courses that do not include any in-person learning or who do not plan to come to campus for the Spring 2022 semester do not need to provide proof of vaccination.

The Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges consists of:

Berkshire Community College Bristol Community College Bunker Hill Community College Cape Cod Community College Greenfield Community College Holyoke Community College Massachusetts Bay Community College Massasoit Community College Middlesex Community College Mt. Wachusett Community College North Shore Community College Northern Essex Community College Quinsigamond Community College Roxbury Community College Springfield Technical Community College

For more on the story, please visit MassLive's website here.

