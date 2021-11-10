Massachusetts Confirms Over 4,000 New COVID Cases, 6 New Deaths

This past Monday, November 8, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,039 new confirmed COVID cases and 6 new deaths.

According to Mass.gov, this latest report increases the Commonwealth's number of confirmed cases to 808,601 since the beginning of the pandemic and the number of deaths to 18,719.

The total number of new tests reported was 211,037. The COVID metrics for the state are tracked by the Department of Public Health at Mass.gov's website. And while the numbers are much lower than they were in the spring, the major ones have risen from their lowest points. But, some of those numbers have dropped a bit in recent weeks.

The number of patients hospitalized in Massachusetts with confirmed COVID cases has grown to 515. Of those currently hospitalized, 143 are in Intensive Care and 81 are intubated.

On Monday, health officials reported that a total of 4,759,166 Bay State residents had been vaccinated, though that total is likely higher by this point.

Also, as of Monday, the total numbers for Berkshire County are as follows:

New Confirmed Cases: 143

Total Confirmed: 9,388

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths(Confirmed and Probable): 324

And it appears that the most confirmed COVID cases fall into the age group of 30-39 years. The age group with the least number of confirmed cases is 80 years and older with 424 cases.

For more info and a closer look at the numbers, please visit Mass.gov's website here and view the DPH's interactive coronavirus dashboard which is updated on a regular basis.

