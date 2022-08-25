As pet owners, it is not often we have to worry about certain issues for our furry friends. However, recent coyote attacks in multiple Massachusetts cities have residents concerned and on the look out while taking precautions to keep their pets safe.

According to a report by WBZ-CBS Boston, there have been recently been coyotes attacking pets in the cities of Concord, Wayland, and Sudbury. And now residents around the Bay State are doing what they can to keep their pets safe.

The recent coyote attacks have been against dogs and unfortunately in multiple cases, the dog did not survive the attack.

In WBZ-CBS Boston's report, Lt. Kevin Monahan of the Concord Police gave tips on what to do, should you encounter a coyote or hear its specific howl:

At that point, you go get your pet and immediately bring it inside... Don't be intimidated by the coyote. If they approach you, try to scare them off and intimidate them with loud noises, bright lights, or spray them with a garden hose...Every year, this time of year, we have calls for this type of service.

It's suggest by the Concord Police that all residents that take their pets outside for a walk, make sure to keep them on a leash. And if you walk them outside at night, it is suggested to do so only in well-lit areas. Coyotes can also live in small spaces, such as sheds, trailers, outhouse, shacks, and barns. These types of structures should be secured to ensure the safety of your pet and your own.

As we mentioned recently, there has seemingly been an explosion of coyotes in Massachusetts. Please be aware when you're out and about with your furry friends, especially at this time of year!

