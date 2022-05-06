Here’s Why Massachusetts Residents Really Need to Use Strong Passwords

I'll admit it, keeping track of passwords and trying to remember every password that I have created can be tough. I have to keep a record of them or I would constantly be selecting "forgot password" on many websites that I visit from time to time. I have heard friends, co-workers and even family members here in Berkshire County complain that they have to change their passwords often as changing passwords every 90 days is becoming pretty standard, and for good reason.

Massachusetts Residents Need to Make Sure They Are Choosing Secure Passwords as Risky Password Management Continues to be a Problem

In case you didn't know, the first Wednesday in May is National Password Day. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), this day is used to educate and help consumers protect themselves from cybersecurity fraud.

Get our free mobile app

So, What Do I Need to Do to Make Sure My Online Information Isn't in Jeopardy?

We really need to do a better job of coming up with safer passwords. The BBB reports that the most common password in 2021 was "123456." I know using passwords like this is convenient but I think we can do better than that don't you? In addition, people tend to use the same password across many sites which means their accounts are at a very high risk of being hacked. I'm no better than the next person as I have used one password across many sites. It's convenient but definitely a bad idea. After reading that 2021 saw a record number of data breaches, I should probably make some password updates as soon as possible.

Where Can I Get Some Tips?

The BBB has offered a number of tips to protect your accounts online including making your passwords long and strong along with using unique passwords for every account. You can get more information about protecting yourself and your accounts online along with all of the BBB's password safety tips by going here.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist