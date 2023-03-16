Guess what, dog fanciers? Whether you reside in Berkshire County or not, you may be interested to know that after 3 plus decades, America has a new favorite canine! By the way, you didn't misread the previous sentence. America's favorite breed of dog was the same breed 31 years in a row. Until now...

If you're not a dog lover/owner, this may not sound like much but trust me when I say this is BIG NEWS in the canine world! According to the American Kennel Club(who should know this topic inside and out, by the way), there's a new sheriff in town.

Can you guess the new favorite breed? First, let's take a look at the old favorite. That's right. Not "favorites", plural. I say favorite because this breed of dog has been at the top of the favorites list for 31 years! The Labrador Retriever has now dropped to the #2 spot.

According to the American Kennel Club's list of the most popular dog breeds for 2022 in the U.S., the new #1 is the French Bulldog:

American Kennel Club's 2013 Most Popular Dogs Gary Gershoff loading...

Awww, isn't he adorable? Here's the official Top 5 for Most Popular Dog Breeds in the U.S. in 2022:

French Bulldog Labrador Retriever Golden Retriever German Shepherd Poodle

In case you were wondering what the most popular breed in the U.S. was way back before the Lab began its stronghold on the top of the list it was the Cocker Spaniel. Also, the least popular breed of dog in the U.S. in 2022 was the English Foxhound.

Check out the American Kennel Club's website for more on the most and least popular dog breeds for America in 2022. It's a fascinating read!

