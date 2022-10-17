Massachusetts Dog Walker Swarmed By Coyotes and Saved By Police

How scared would you be if you were out walking your dog on a night just like any other, but then all of a sudden were swarmed by nine coyotes? That's exactly what happened over the weekend to one Massachusetts resident this past Saturday night.

Already this Fall, there have been reports of coyotes attacking pets in multiple cities in the Bay State. This particular incident of a dog walker being swarmed by these coyotes took place in the town of Swampscott.

The resident reported to police around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night (October 15th) that the coyotes had surrounded him and his dog. Swampscott police quickly came to the scene and the coyotes then scattered, as they were scared off by the flashing lights and the loud, blaring sirens. After the police arrived, they safely escorted the man and his dog, back to their residence.

As a warning to other residents regarding the incident, the Swampscott Police Department posted about the situation on their Facebook page:

The social media post also listed numerous precautions that you could take, should you encounter a coyote. Some precautions included carrying certain items with you, such as:

A whistle or small air horn

Noisemakers

Pepper spray

Squirt guns

The Swampscott Police Department also recommends that 'hazing' is important when it comes to encountering coyotes.

While reported coyote attacks haven't necessarily made their way into western Massachuetts, they have been reported in several towns within the Bay State, such as Hingham, Cohasset, Hyde Park, Dedham, Sudbury, Concord, and Wayland.

For the sake of all our furry friends, be mindful of your surroundings when it comes to being out and about, especially during the evenings!

