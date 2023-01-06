Is it Legal in MA to Wear Headphones While Driving?

I've been working in Berkshire County for almost 20 years and it goes without saying that I'm a big fan of music. I always seem to have music on me. What I mean by that is you can usually find me wearing headphones whether it's at WSBS radio in Great Barrington, doing chores around the house like dishes, folding clothes, sorting laundry, etc. I even wear headphones when I'm snow-blowing and mowing the lawn. Sometimes when I move my vehicles around for lawnmowing and/or snow-blowing duties, I forget that I still have my headphones on cranking out tunes. I have to pay better attention to that and you should too if you fall into this habit.

Is it Legal in Massachusets to Wear Headphones While Driving?

If you have ever wondered if you can wear headphones or a headset while driving your vehicle in Massachusetts the answer is yes and no. Legally you can't have headphones on both ears while driving and this is because you need to be able to hear sirens, horns, and emergency vehicles approaching. You can legally keep a headphone on one ear while driving in Massachusetts.

What is the Penalty for Using Headphones on Both Ears While Driving in Massachusetts?

As the headphone law stems from the Massachusetts Hands-Free law, the violations are the same. According to mass.gov, here's what you could pay out if caught wearing headphones on both ears while driving in Massachusetts:

1st offense – $100 fine.

2nd offense – $250 fine, plus mandatory completion of a distracted driving educational program.

3rd and subsequent offenses – $500 fine, plus insurance surcharge and mandatory completion of distracted driving educational program.

So feel free to drive with one headphone on/in your ear but unless you want to deal with a headache from a Massachusetts law enforcement officer, don't have both headphones on while driving in the Bay State.

