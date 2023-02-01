As we have mentioned in a previous article, coyote sightings in Massachusetts are becoming more common and the wild animals are here to stay. It's rare that coyotes attack people but it is happening more often than in the past due to the increasing number of coyotes in Massachusetts. This is particularly the case in urban areas according to wildlifehelp.org.

Massachusetts Pet Owners Need to Keep Their Pets Close During Mating Season

Another aspect that people need to be aware of regarding coyotes is the fact their mating season is here (the season lasts for about a month). According to WCVB, wildlife experts explain that coyotes will prey on cats and smaller dogs year-round, but experts say they are more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season due to their territorial behavior. If you're a pet owner you really have to pay extra attention when bringing your pets outdoors and keep your furry friends with you at all times. A leash is definitely a good idea.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Residents Can Do a Few Things to Discourage Coyote Activity

Coyotes are getting more and more comfortable as they roam through people's backyards. One of my friends saw one on his property not that long ago. You'll certainly want to eliminate any food sources that could attract them to your home and at least during mating season, bring your pet indoors right away after he or she is finished with her business. In addition, making loud noises will scare off coyotes and discourage them from entering your property, even if it's only temporarily. For more tips on what to do if you see a coyote go here and check out the video below.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.