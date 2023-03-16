Massachusetts’ Fave St. Patty’s Day Recipe? It’s Not Corned Beef!

It's that time of the year again, Berkshire County friends and neighbors! That one time of the year when EVERYONE IS IRISH. That's right! St. Patrick's Day! If you had to guess, what would you think is the most popular recipe for St. Patrick's Day in Massachusetts?

Let me just save you some time right off the bat and get rid of one of your guesses. It definitely ain't corned beef and cabbage! Irish stew in a bread bowl? Nope, wrong again! Perhaps you're guessing cured salmon? A popular choice but no, that's not right, either.

Recently, the food sensitivity specialist YorkTest conducted research to see what residents in each state across the country have a growing appetite for this St. Patrick's Day. What's the most searched-for recipe in Massachusetts for the "wearing of the green"?

Before we reveal the most popular choice for the Bay State, let's take a look at some of the most searched-for recipes across the U.S.:

Dublin Coddle

What exactly is a Dublin Coddle? Think along the lines of a casserole with potatoes, onions, bacon, and sausage cooked in beer and chicken broth. Doesn't that sound good? Go on. Look at that picture again.

Barmbrack

Barmbrack is a sweet yeast bread made with raisins(or you can use other fruit) and usually tea and/or Irish whiskey. Slathering it with honey butter wouldn't be a bad thing, either.

Bangers and Mash

Talk about good, hearty comfort food! In case you're not familiar, bangers are simply pork sausages served over a bed of mashed potatoes(mash) swimming in onion gravy. YUM!!! Some say that the meal has to include a side of peas but if you're not a pea fan(such as myself), trust me, peas are not needed!

Boxty

How delicious does this sound? Irish boxty is potato pancakes made with both grated and mashed potatoes that are pan-fried until crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Alright, I'm sure you're pretty hungry by now. The most popular St. Patrick's Day recipe for Massachusetts this year is:

Irish Shortbread! According to YorkTest's research, Irish shortbread is the most searched-for recipe in the Commonwealth for St. Patrick's Day 2023 with a 100% increase in searches compared to last year.

There are a whole lot more cool stats to look at. Get yourself fully into the Irish spirit and check out the full research on YorkTest's website here!

