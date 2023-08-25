The temperature is heating up for Massachusetts! Not the temperature outside, especially as we approach the Fall months. But in terms of the real estate market, Massachusetts has four of the hottest zip codes to move to out of the top 25 in the U.S.

According to recent list released by Realtor.com, it seems several of these zip codes on the list are booming due to their proximity to some of the larger cities throughout the U.S. As Realtor.com's Chief Economist, Danielle Hale says it:

As many companies continue to call employees back to the office, we’re seeing a surge in home shoppers who are seeking a desirable combination of cost and convenience within commuting distance of major metropolitan areas...In addition to affordable markets, this year’s list also features some higher priced areas close to large urban cores, which will likely appeal to buyers who are concerned with finding the right mix of size and amenities within reach of a nearby city center.

So, what are these four hot spots in Massachusetts that showed up in the top 25 hottest zip codes in the U.S.?

What are the hottest zip codes for real estate in Massachusetts?

Andover, MA 01810 - 4th

As Realtor points out, residents in Andover can commute to Boston in under an hour, while the cost of some of its larger homes are typically about 25 percent of what they would cost in the Boston area. This has been a big driving point for Andover snagging the 4th overall spot on the list. Andover earns this spot despite the fact that their median home listing price is $1,117,000, which was the second highest price within the top 25 list (Livermore, CA $1,410,000).

Below you will see the median home listing prices of the other Massachusetts cities that finished in the top 25 for the 'hottest zip codes' in the U.S.

Attleboro, MA 02703 - 20th

Median home listing price: $449,000

Westfield, MA 01085 - 21st

Median home listing price: $392,000

Shrewsbury, MA 01545 - 22nd

Median home listing price: $727,000

It's certainly an ever changing market. If you're on the move in Massachusetts, perhaps these have been one of the spots you've been considering. As of right now, they're as hot as almost any other zip code in the nation.

