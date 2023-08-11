Those Massachusetts Summer days are winding down. We're already a third of the way through August! That means it's time to hit the beach while you still can! The weather is perfect for heading to the coast. But where exactly are the best spots for that in the country? Perhaps a popular answer might be a beach town in the southeast region of the U.S. But as it turns out, one of the top five best beach towns is here in Massachusetts.

Recent research provided experts at 'Study Finds' released the list of the five best beach towns in the U.S. Sure enough, a Massachusetts beach town that you might expect to see on there was picked for that top five list. But why would you expect a Massachusetts beach town on the list in the first place? That's because it recently made 'USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice 2023 Best Coastal Small Towns' list.

What Massachusetts Town is a Top 5 Best Beach Town in the U.S.?

We would need to travel to the tip of Cape Cod, which is Provincetown.

'Study Finds' referenced what 'Trips to Discover' had recently said about Provincetown when they had previously listed the beach town among the tops in the nation. They boasted about the Massachusetts beach town, saying:

Provincetown, situated at the far tip of Cape Cod in intensely beautiful surroundings, including vast sand dunes and more than 30 miles of beaches, is known for its especially warm welcome to people of all types. Enjoy sunbathing on tranquil Herring Cove, strolling the sands of Race Point Beach, and exploring the colorful downtown area with everything from great seafood shacks and fudge shops to art galleries, grand mansions, and fine eateries, bookstores, and coffee houses. This top Cape Cod destination is also a great spot for whale watching.

It's time to get those last-minute Summer road trips in order so you can take advantage of one of the top beach towns throughout the U.S. Make your plans accordingly, Massachusetts!

