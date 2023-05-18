Will the June Forecast Bring Any Surprises to Western Massachusetts?

Here in Western Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires, we have had the joy of having actual spring weather. We've been experiencing some pretty nice days where the temperature doesn't feel like we are prematurely leaping into summer. Too often it seems like winter is finishing up and then we're jumping right into summer-like temperatures with no real "spring" in between. This year, we are actually experiencing a true spring.

What is the Forecast for June 2023 in Western Massachusetts?

As we all know, more than half of June is still technically spring and according to the Old Farmer's Almanac June is not going to get very hot in Berkshire County. For much of the month, the average temperature is forecasted to be around 61 with a mix of sunny days, showers, and thunderstorms. Some days will be cooler than others but for the most part, we won't be experiencing extremely hot temperatures. So even though we aren't expecting any big surprises one can argue that it's a pleasant surprise that we get to enjoy a full, real spring in the Berkshires.

How About Other Areas of Western Massachusetts?

In the Springfield and Westfield area, those cities are expected to have about the same type of weather forecast as the Berkshires for the month of June with the average temperature being about five degrees warmer than Berkshire County which is to be expected.

How do you feel? Are you glad to actually experience spring fully or do you wish it would warm up fast and have summer get here as quickly as possible? For me, we can save the 85 and 90-degree days for July and August.

