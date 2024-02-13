6 Reasons to Be Excused from Massachusetts Jury Duty

Like any state, Massachusetts residents have to deal with reporting to jury duty. The last time I had jury duty was back in 2018 in Pittsfield where I had to serve on a case. Before that, I had to report to jury duty in North Adams back in 2013 but was quickly dismissed because I knew the judge. I have jury duty coming up this spring in Pittsfield and one of my loved ones may have to report to jury duty in Springfield.

Get our free mobile app

While many of us may gripe about having to report to jury duty some people don't mind it as they may be making a positive difference in someone's lives but if you have a legitimate excuse, you may just be disqualified from having to report to jury duty.

Under What Circumstances Can You Be Exempt from Jury Duty in Massachusetts?

Over the years I have heard a variety of reasons why someone was disqualified from jury duty but those reasons and excuses tend to be on a case-by-case basis depending on the layers and who's involved in the case. As stated by the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts there are a few universal reasons why someone may be excused from jury duty in Massachusetts.

The following excuses are accepted by the court by request and proper documentation.

Any person over the age of 70 years old who makes a showing of physical infirmity, travel difficulties, undue hardship, or extreme inconvenience. You MUST complete the online juror questionnaire and request to be excused.

Persons having full-time care and custody of their child or children, under the age of ten years old whose health and/or safety would be jeopardized by their absence for jury service. You MUST provide the age of your children when prompted.

Persons who are essential to the full-time care of aged or infirmed persons in their custody. You MUST provide a specific physician's letter stating that you are the full-time caregiver of a person in custody.

Any person who has served FIVE (5) or more days of STATE court jury service in the past three years. You MUST provide a copy of your certificate of STATE court jury service.

Any person having served FEDERAL court jury service in the past three years. You MUST provide a copy of your Certificate of Jury Service, a copy of your FEDERAL jury summons or indicate the date(s) served.

Volunteer safety personnel who serve without compensation as firefighters or members of a rescue squad or ambulance crew for a public agency. You MUST provide proof of your volunteer status.

You can learn more about jury duty exemptions by going here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones