Massachusetts K-12 Mask Mandate Will Not Extend Past Feb. 28th

The mask mandate for K-12 Massachusetts schools, will not be extended. Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeffrey Riley announced this morning that the mask mandate for Kindergarten through 12th Grade schools will not be extended past February 28th.

Governor Charlie Baker said during his media briefing this morning that it was a decision that Riley's team made after careful consultation with state health officials and the governor's office.

New guidance is being offered in place of the mandate...

To take place of the mask mandate, the commissioner has instead issued guidance for school districts for using masks in specific scenarios. Baker also said that the Department of Early Education and Care is also updating its guidance to be in line with the commissioner's guidance.

Commissioner Riley speaks during the governor's briefing. Photo: Joshua Qualls via Mass Governor Flickr

Keeping kids in the classroom where they can learn safely...

Our administration has pulled out every stop to keep kids in classrooms where they can learn safely. We're running vaccine clinics in schools across the state, we established the countries first free K-12 surveillance testing program, and recently launched the take-home test program which is available to every educator and child in Massachusetts. ~ Gov. Charlie Baker

Here is the full video of the Governor's morning briefing via the Mass Governor YouTube page:

You can read the entire press release from Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeff Riley, HERE.

