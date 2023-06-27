The Largest Land Mammal in Massachusetts is Really Big, Up to 1,500 Pounds

It's that time of year when Massachusetts residents are seeing more and more wild animals. Thanks to technology and cell phones people can capture these animals in photos and on video more than ever. One wild animal that tends to make itself on camera is the moose. It wasn't that long ago that a moose was caught on film standing on a homeowner's lawn in Ludlow as exemplified by the video below.

In addition, there was another moose caught on video earlier this year as the animal was crossing Timpany Boulevard in Gardner, Massachusetts. This is a moderately busy road but the moose didn't seem like it was in a big hurry to get out of the way. You can see motorists hitting the brakes as this big boy roamed all over the place (see video below).

Did You Know That The Moose is the Largest Land Mammal in Massachusetts?

According to AZ Animals, the moose is the largest land mammal in the Bay State. The site notes that the moose stands up to a huge 6ft 11in at the shoulder and can weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Another fun fact is that they are excellent swimmers and can dive up to 18 feet deep to access food at the bottom of lakes. Moose typically live in scrubland and river valleys where there is plenty of food. One of the best places to see them in Massachusetts is Quabbin Reservoir.

So if you see a moose on the loose in your neighborhood or on the highway, know that you are viewing the largest land mammal in Massachusetts.

